Acmetonia Elementary shows its appreciation to first responders on eve of 9/11
Allegheny Valley School District commemorated Saturday’s 20th anniversary of 9/11 a day early Friday by showing its appreciation to local first responders. A table set up under a tent at Acmetonia Elementary in the morning featured donuts, coffee and bagels — all free to first responders who stopped by. Students from the elementary school helped serve the breakfast and, in some cases, delivered it to first responders’ cars if needed.triblive.com
