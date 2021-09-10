CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers trade Marc Gasol to Memphis Grizzlies

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading veteran center Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported Friday.

The Lakers are also sending a 2024 second-round pick and cash to Memphis in exchange for the draft rights to Chinese 7-footer Wang Zhelin, per the report.

The report also says the 36-year-old Gasol, who starred for the Grizzlies from 2008-19, will work with Memphis on a waiver and release that will allow him to remain in Spain with his family.

Gasol was a three-time All-Star and the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year during his time in Memphis. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds (5,942) and blocks (1,135) and ranks second behind Mike Conley in both points (11,684) and assists (2,639).

After leaving Memphis in a trade, Gasol won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

In his only season with the Lakers, he averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 52 games (42 starts) in 2020-21.

Gasol owns career averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 891 games (866 starts).

Wang, 27, was drafted in the second round (57th overall) by the Grizzlies in 2016. He has been playing for the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association since 2012.

–Field Level Media

NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA
