Getting side-tracked in the pursuit of your dreams is not anything new—almost everyone goes through this. Usually, it is a result of losing your motivation and drive as you work. Mike Sancho says that the secret to staying motivated as you chase your goals is to love what you do. And, it doesn’t even have to be love at first sight; you can take your time falling in love with your job.

