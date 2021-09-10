CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

3503 Slate Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic home on a perfectly level cul-de-sac lot with a double-width paved driveway, awesome curb appeal and a huge fenced backyard! You’ll love the renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, glass subway tile backsplash, and a free-standing island that’s great as a workspace or it can be removed to fit a table under the kitchen window! This home is designed for entertaining with a large living room, dining room that could be used as an office or additional flex space, and an open concept kitchen/family room with cozy brick fireplace! Hardwoods continue upstairs to the enormous primary bedroom with an attached bath and double closets, and three more spacious bedrooms and a full bath round out the upstairs. Special features include hardwood floors throughout most of the home, lovely crown molding throughout the downstairs, updated ceiling fans with light kits and remotes, granite bathroom vanities, updated lights, and new paint throughout! Enjoy the fall weather on the back deck overlooking the private backyard with both attached and detached sheds offering great storage! Conveniently located near highways, shopping and excellent Chesterfield County Schools!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
CNN

Texas doctor says he violated the state's strict new abortion law

Washington (CNN) — A Texas doctor is publicly revealing that he violated a state law that bans abortions after six weeks and says he is inviting legal challenges under the controversial law, which has so far withstood efforts by pro-abortion rights supporters to block it. "On the morning of Sept....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Business
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Real Estate
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Glass#Crown Molding#Family Room#Slate Ct#Hardwoods
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy