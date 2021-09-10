3503 Slate Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Fantastic home on a perfectly level cul-de-sac lot with a double-width paved driveway, awesome curb appeal and a huge fenced backyard! You’ll love the renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, glass subway tile backsplash, and a free-standing island that’s great as a workspace or it can be removed to fit a table under the kitchen window! This home is designed for entertaining with a large living room, dining room that could be used as an office or additional flex space, and an open concept kitchen/family room with cozy brick fireplace! Hardwoods continue upstairs to the enormous primary bedroom with an attached bath and double closets, and three more spacious bedrooms and a full bath round out the upstairs. Special features include hardwood floors throughout most of the home, lovely crown molding throughout the downstairs, updated ceiling fans with light kits and remotes, granite bathroom vanities, updated lights, and new paint throughout! Enjoy the fall weather on the back deck overlooking the private backyard with both attached and detached sheds offering great storage! Conveniently located near highways, shopping and excellent Chesterfield County Schools!