The third-generation Apple TV is starting to see less and less support for some apps. And, according to a new report, it looks like two more prominent apps are on the way out. Appleosophy was first to see that both the ABC News and ESPN apps are being phased out for the third-generation Apple TV. According to images shared by the publication, both apps will stop functioning on the set-top box beginning October 4, 2021. Once that date arrives, these apps will only work on the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K.

