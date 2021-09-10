Federal grants will provide funding to school districts being penalized for implementing COVID safety measures

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County School District is calling on the state to act and provide the COVID-19 funding made available by the federal government. “We’re all struggling with the loss of loved ones, the loss of coworkers, the loss of friends and family”, said Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood, who added the impacts of COVID-19 continues to be felt throughout their district. In a press conference Friday, Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright echoed the concerns saying the most recent impact is the death of another teacher. “At this point in time, we have lost a total of four individuals,...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO