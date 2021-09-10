CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines workers with religious objections to the Covid vaccine will be placed on unpaid leave

By By Chris Isidore, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines told employees that they will be placed on indefinite unpaid leave if they refuse to get a Covid vaccine for religious reasons. The company's vaccine mandate is much tougher than those imposed by many other companies, or the ones announced by President Joe Biden Thursday. The federal mandate, and many already announced at other companies, give employees a choice between getting vaccinated or getting weekly Covid tests. At United, it's essentially vaccination or termination.

