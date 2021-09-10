Opinion | Why can’t all Americans pull together - like we did after 9/11 - to fight COVID-19? | Otis Sanford

Republicans are peddling a story about the two decades between Sept. 11, 2001, and last month’s withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The story is that terrorists struck the United States on 9/11, that a Republican president boldly struck back, and that 20 years later, a Democratic president surrendered to the Taliban. It’s a heavily doctored, self-serving account, designed to make Democrats look weak and Republicans look strong. But the real story of those 20 years is how the Republican Party changed. It used to stand for national security. Now it disregards and sabotages public safety, at the expense of hundreds of thousands of lives.
