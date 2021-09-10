My Perfect Day: Hermitage Richmond

According to Fran

“I feel like a family member, not a room number.”

8:00-8:30 a.m.

Wake up and makes breakfast

Grab the Richmond-Times Dispatch from my doorstep and fix coffee, yogurt, and fruit.

9:30 a.m.

Go for a morning stroll

Walk a mile around the gorgeous grounds for my everyday exercise or go to the Fitness Center if the weather isn’t ideal.

11 a.m.

Channel my green thumb

Water and cut the rose bushes in my raised garden beds as I chat with friends in the community Garden Club.

12:00 p.m.

Enjoy lunch with new friends

Socialize with new neighbors and waitstaff in the Dining Room, while treating myself to a sandwich, bowl of soup, and ice cream for dessert.

2:00 p.m.

Catch up with old friends

Hop on a phone call or send emails to those I haven’t gotten the chance to see in person since the pandemic.

3:00 p.m.

Take a few classes

Meet with our Creative Arts Coordinator, Caroline, to practice drawing botanicals then attend a Balance Class.

Have dinner and unwind

6:00 p.m.

Grab a bite to eat off the weekly menu and then watch the evening PBS NewsHour or read a new David Baldacci novel.

Visits from out-of-state family

Spend quality time in Richmond with my daughter from Florida and son from Pennsylvania.

