Grizzlies reportedly make trade with Lakers for former Memphis super star

Marc Gasol Trade Marc Gasol has reportedly been traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Memphis Grizzlies, though the big man is expected to be waived and stay in Spain with his family, according to ESPN. (WHBQ)

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly traded with the Los Angeles Lakers for a player any Grizz fan is sure to remember.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers agreed to trade three-time All-Star Marc Gasol back to Memphis where he played for 11 years after coming to Memphis in a 2008 Grizzlies-Lakers trade for his brother Pau Gasol.

Of course, Memphis fans remember when the “Core Four” broke up and the Grizzlies traded Gasol to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

However, don’t expect to see the 36-year-old big man and Grizzlies legend return to the FedEx Forum.

According to Wojnarowski, Memphis and Gasol are working on a waiver and release that will allow him to stay in Spain with his family.

The move would, however, allow Gasol to officially retire as a Memphis Grizzly, should the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA champion decide to hang up his basketball shoes for good.

Along with Gasol, the Lakers are reportedly sending Memphis a 2024 second-round pick and cash in return for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin. Los Angeles also saves $10 million in the deal, according to Wojnarowski.

