CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juab County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Mountains, Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 13:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Sanpete Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sanpete...eastern Millard and southeastern Juab Counties through 230 PM MDT At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Scipio, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Scipio, Gunnison, Fayette, Centerfield and Yuba Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 190 and 192, and near mile marker 200. US Route 50 between mile markers 131 and 143. US Route 89 between mile markers 239 and 242. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gunnison, UT
City
Centerfield, UT
County
Sevier County, UT
County
Juab County, UT
County
Sanpete County, UT
County
Millard County, UT
City
Fayette, UT
City
Scipio, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mountains#Mile Marker#14 30 00#Sanpete Valley
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy