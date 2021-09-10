Special Weather Statement issued for Central Mountains, Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 13:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Sanpete Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sanpete...eastern Millard and southeastern Juab Counties through 230 PM MDT At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Scipio, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Scipio, Gunnison, Fayette, Centerfield and Yuba Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 190 and 192, and near mile marker 200. US Route 50 between mile markers 131 and 143. US Route 89 between mile markers 239 and 242. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH