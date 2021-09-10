CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, UT

Volunteers Needed to Help Build Beaver Analog Dams at Swaner Preserve

KPCW
KPCW
 8 days ago

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter and Wild Utah Project are building beaver dam analogs, or BDAs, along streams on the Preserve. These human-made dams simulate the ecological benefits of natural beaver dams. Volunteers are needed several dates in September to help harvest willows for building the BDAs. Volunteers will use loppers and pruning shears to harvest branches and then drag to a staging area for transport. To sign up for a BDA volunteer date (September 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, or 25th) please call 435-649-1767 or go to swanerecocenter.org.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Historic Family Farm In Midway Is Preserved

The non-profit land trust Utah Open Lands has reached an agreement to preserve the Albert Kohler Legacy Farm in Midway—102 acres of scenic farmland that has been home for five generations of the same family. On Thursday, Utah Open Lands said the family agreed to a bargain-sale price of $7...
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Analysis Begins On Effectiveness Of Wildlife Bridge On Parleys Summit

The Parley's Summit wildlife bridge has been in place since the fall of 2019. An analysis is underway to determine its effectiveness compared to other wildlife crossings in Utah. Utah State University Associate Professor Dr. Nicki Frey (FRY) is a Ph.D. wildlife biologist who will handle the Utah Department of...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Community Cleanup this Saturday

It's time to beautify our community before the snow comes! Join Recycle Utah, UServe Utah, Pack it Out Utah and Park City Municipal for a Day of Service Community Trash Cleanup event on Saturday, September 18th from 10:00am – 12:00pm. Have a specific area you want to pick up litter with your own group? Groups can rent trash grabbers, vests and bags from Recycle Utah! This community service day is family-friendly and great for all ages. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, masks, closed toe shoes and reusable water bottles. For more information and to reserve trash grabbers, call 435-649-9698 or visit recycleutah.org.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
City
Beaver, UT
KPCW

Glenwood Cemetery Tour Returns, With Tales Of Old Park City

The Glenwood Cemetery Tour is yet another Park City tradition that didn’t happen last year. But the tour is back this weekend, complete with actors in period costumes. The tour features historical re-enactors who will tell the stories of some of the 900 people who are buried in the Glenwood.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Family Dinner In The Park To Provide Free Meals To Families

A nonprofit in the Heber Valley wants families to come have a free meal and take one to go to start next week. The Caring Community Coalition is observing National Family Meals Month by hosting its annual Family Dinner in the Park Monday. It’s a drive-through event this year and...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Midway To Limit Watering Lawns To Once A Week

Watering during a summer of drought went “better than expected” in Midway, but the city still needs to place new limits on residential watering. Irrigation-water users in Midway see a drop off every September in what’s called “delivery,” which is water sent to homes and farms for irrigation. What’s still available for use will flow at lower pressure starting Wednesday.
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Heber City Irrigation Water To Be Cut Off This Month

Heber City residents will stop receiving irrigation water around the end of the month. Heber City Public Works director Matthew Kennard told KPCW that the decision to cut off water was made by the Central Utah Project, the company that controls water flow to Heber City. Irrigation water is used...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy