Volunteers Needed to Help Build Beaver Analog Dams at Swaner Preserve
The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter and Wild Utah Project are building beaver dam analogs, or BDAs, along streams on the Preserve. These human-made dams simulate the ecological benefits of natural beaver dams. Volunteers are needed several dates in September to help harvest willows for building the BDAs. Volunteers will use loppers and pruning shears to harvest branches and then drag to a staging area for transport. To sign up for a BDA volunteer date (September 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, or 25th) please call 435-649-1767 or go to swanerecocenter.org.www.kpcw.org
