Volunteers Needed to Help Build Beaver Analog Dams at Swaner Preserve

It's time to beautify our community before the snow comes! Join Recycle Utah, UServe Utah, Pack it Out Utah and Park City Municipal for a Day of Service Community Trash Cleanup event on Saturday, September 18th from 10:00am – 12:00pm. Have a specific area you want to pick up litter with your own group? Groups can rent trash grabbers, vests and bags from Recycle Utah! This community service day is family-friendly and great for all ages. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, masks, closed toe shoes and reusable water bottles. For more information and to reserve trash grabbers, call 435-649-9698 or visit recycleutah.org.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO