Revamp the tax code and important federal health care and environment programs. Spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but maybe a lot less. Ensure that no more than three Democrats in all of Congress vote “no” because Republicans will be unanimously opposed.Try to finish within the next couple of weeks. And oh yes: Failure means President Joe Biden s own party will have repudiated him on the cornerstone of his domestic agenda.That's what congressional Democrats face as they try writing a final version of a massive bill bolstering the social safety net and strengthening efforts to tame climate change....

