CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

A fateful day that changed the arc of history

By The Day Editorial Board
The Day
The Day
 8 days ago

Time has eased the shock of it, like moving water that rounds the edge of a sharp stone. But then you watch the videos again. You listen to the testimonies of those who barely escaped and of the loved ones of those who did not. And the emotions felt on 9/11 and the days and weeks after flood back, like your foot slipping from that dulled rock to a sharper edge just below the surface.

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 are among those rare events so fateful that they change the arc of history in ways we all are still coming to grips with and in ways we can never know. A generation has grown, graduated and entered the workforce that know it only as history because they were not yet born or were too young at the time to remember.

They cannot know how jarring it all was. The confusion: how could a plane crash into the World Trade Center towers on such a clear, beautiful morning? The horrible realization that this was no accident, that our nation was under attack, with passenger jets used as missiles. The profound sadness of so many innocent lives taken. The awe surrounding the heroism of the firefighters and other first responders who risked their lives, and gave their lives, to save others. The fear of what was next. The unity and resolve to confront the enemy and defeat it.

A nation would later learn of the mistakes that opened the door to the attacks. Intelligence and law enforcement agencies had not shared information which, if looked at collectively, would have warned that an attack of this nature was possible and may have led to security measures to prevent it.

In forming a Department of Homeland Security and through other initiatives, Congress sought to correct these weaknesses. And the nation has succeeded, for two decades, in the primary goal of preventing another mass-casualty terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

New York City, in particular, has made it a high priority to stop any future attacks targeting the city. Its anti-terrorism unit has international reach and has become a significant player in a global network of agencies that monitor the potential for terrorist acts.

But security officials must be held to a high standard. Suspicions must be based on evidence, not ethnicity or religion.

Troublingly, the United States has sacrificed some of its ideals in its efforts to stop terror.

Thirty-nine Muslim men remain captive at Guantanamo, 10 already cleared for release, all without trial. Some were vanished into CIA “black sites” before being sent to Guantanamo, many were subjected to interrogation methods that amounted to torture.

Guantanamo must be closed. Holding prisoners indefinitely without sufficient evidence for trial is un-American. The government must acknowledge federal court habeas petitions and let the legal system deal with these cases.

The Muslim Ban invoked by former President Trump was another moral stain on the nation, the earliest and harshest forms rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. President Biden acted rightly in signing an executive order, on his first day in office, ending the Trump orders banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

We disagree, however, with Biden’s decision to follow through on Trump’s plan and remove all U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Terror networks have certainly seen the chaotic withdrawal as a victory, helping them recruit, and Afghanistan under Taliban rule could again become a haven for those plotting against the United States.

New terror threats have emerged. The Department of Homeland Security has warned of an increasing threat of attacks by “violent domestic extremists,” largely white supremacists and far-right groups fueled by “anger over Covid-19 restrictions (and) the 2020 election results.”

Cyber attacks are another growing concern, with the software of government agencies and major corporations compromised in recent cyber invasions, and companies paying ransom to get hacked equipment working again.

Most discouragingly, the burning hate that is necessary to drive an individual to become a human bomb and take innocent lives has not cooled.

While often strategically successful, U.S. drone attacks take innocent lives, with between 910 to 2,200 civilians killed, up to 450 of them children, in more than 14,000 such attacks, according to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. The grim reality is that these strikes generate new terror soldiers to seek revenge on the U.S.

True security would come in moving past that violent cycle. But how long will that take. 100 years? 1,000 years? Ever?

For now, continued diligence must do.

The Day editorial board meets regularly with political, business and community leaders and convenes weekly to formulate editorial viewpoints. It is composed of President and Publisher Tim Dwyer, Editorial Page Editor Paul Choiniere, Managing Editor Izaskun E. Larrañeta, staff writer Erica Moser and retired deputy managing editor Lisa McGinley. However, only the publisher and editorial page editor are responsible for developing the editorial opinions. The board operates independently from the Day newsroom.

Comments / 0

Related
Record

Remembrance of a day that changed the world

Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those days seared into our collective consciousness. It was a day that causes one to remember where they were, what they were doing and feelings that linger to this day. Some other events include the O.J. Simpson verdict, the explosion of the space shuttle...
STOCKTON, CA
Long Island Business News

Demetriou: We’ve lost something vital since that fateful September day

It was some 7,300 days ago. Many columns and remembrances will be a homage to the falling towers, the Pennsylvania crash, the Pentagon carnage and all the innocent brothers and sisters that were lost that day. For 20 years we have come together on the anniversary of that terrible day...
POLITICS
Wicked Local

Recalling that fateful day, Sept. 11 20 years later

The nation commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on Saturday, In North Andover, the clear sunny skies were a reminder of that fateful morning when thousands lost their lives and the world changed forever. North Andover Fire Chief John Weir presided over the event, recounting...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Greenfield Daily Reporter

IN YOUR OWN WORDS: Memories of a fateful day

It long ago became shorthand for referring to one of the worst days in the country’s history. The 11th day of the ninth month. Four simple syllables that evoke images now seared into our consciousness. Nine eleven. We looked at the world differently after that day, and the world looked...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Time#Congress#Muslim#Un American#The U S Supreme Court#Taliban
CBS Denver

History Colorado Celebrating Bold Women Who Change History

DENVER (CBS4) – History Colorado starts a new speaker series featuring trailblazers, visionaries, and history-makers. Bold Women. Change History. started as a part of the Women’s Vote Centennial, in 2020, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. “This will be the second installment in the series and asks the question, ‘What happens when women have a seat at the table, and when they lead?’” said Gillian Allison, Director of the Center of Colorado’s Women’s History at History Colorado. (credit History Colorado) For seven months, the series will feature scholars, authors, and history-making women, who’ve illuminated the history of voting rights, made...
COLORADO STATE
wvpublic.org

Sept. 11 Postcards: Memories Of That Fateful Day

A Brother Worried For A Teen Sister Working at the U.S. Capitol. On the crystal clear day of Sept. 11, 2001, I was hardly on the front lines of the nation’s pain and sorrow. Yet I still felt it. I was a 22-year-old journalism student at the University of Kentucky,...
POLITICS
13newsnow.com

The rich history behind Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work, with a rich history that dates back to the 19th century. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week just to make ends meet. Sometimes, kids as young as 5 years old would work in factories and mines to help struggling families. The working conditions were extremely unsafe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop. Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.
PROTESTS
Fareeha Arshad

Three policies from the Nazi period

Hitler and his followers were some of the cruellest people ever to walk the earth — there is no denying that. They committed some of the most inhumane and atrocious acts known to humanity. Still, amidst the evil that lurked during the Nazi period, there were glimpses of good reflected among the authorities. Despite how sinister and corrupt the Nazis policies were, specific strategies they executed to better their people and the environment. Let’s have a look at some of such policies implemented that continue to benefit us until today.
texasbreaking.com

Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
412
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy