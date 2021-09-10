CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws.

