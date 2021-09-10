Goshen hosts Childersburg

The Goshen Eagles come into tonight’s game looking for their first win when they take on Childersburg at Eagle Stadium in Eagles Stadium. “We have had a good week of practice; probably the best since we started fall camp,” head coach Don Moore said. “Our guys seem to be focused and excited about being at home playing Childersburg. They have some talent. They are fast and have some big guys up front. I expect it to be a good matchup. We are both 0-2 so one team is going to get their first win of the season.”