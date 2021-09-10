Bringing suicide prevention awareness into focus
MALHEUR COUNTY — Preventing suicide is a hot topic this month around the nation and the globe. In the United States, the month of September and the this year the week of Sept. 5-11 are dedicated to suicide prevention awareness. Additionally, today marks World Suicide Prevention Day, when people aim not only to raise awareness, but also to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most, according to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
