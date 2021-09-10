Bringing suicide prevention awareness into focus

Every September, organizations and individuals around the United States and across the world come together to promote suicide prevention awareness. Suicide is a growing public health issue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even prior to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide was already the 10th leading cause of death in the United States with 47,500 deaths in 2019, one death by suicide every 11 minutes. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. In 2019, the CDC reported that 12 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.4 million attempted suicides.

