Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a low-cost carrier based in the UAE capital, commenced operations between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain from yesterday. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), welcomed the airline’s first flight to Bahrain, which departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and arrived at BIA. The new route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC by providing an alternative and low fare travel option for passengers between the two Gulf countries.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO