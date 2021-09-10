CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

After 136 years in downtown Minneapolis, JB Hudson Jewelers will close; owner will open new store in Wayzata

By Nick Williams
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJB Hudson Jewelers, a destination for the affluent and aspiring in downtown Minneapolis for 136 years, will close at the end of the year. Its employees and what's left of its inventory after a moving-out sale will move to a new store being developed in Wayzata by Gunderson's Jewelers, the family-owned retailer from Iowa that bought JB Hudson earlier this year.

