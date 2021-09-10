2 suffer 'minor injuries' in plane crash in Weld County

DENVER – An instructor and student pilot suffered minor injuries after the plane they were flying crashed into a corn field just east of La Salle Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the noon hour Friday on Weld County Road 41 between county roads 50 and 50 ½.

The student and instructor were from Broomfield and were flying a small, two-seater, single-engine propeller plane. Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane is a 2004 Cessna 172S registered to First Flight Aviation Services LLC out of Denver. ­They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff’s office said a mayday call was made and that witnesses reported the propeller was not turning on the plane. The sheriff’s office says it suspects the plane experienced engine failure before it made an emergency landing in the corn field.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down and with damage to its belly.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing news story and will be updated

