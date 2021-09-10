Chubb makes progress, listed as questionable on injury report

ENGLEWOOD -- As the end of a tumultuous week nears, there is some good news for Bradley Chubb.

The Pro Bowl outside linebacker went through drills during the practice period open to the media for the second straight day as he trends toward playing in the opener.

He hurt his left ankle in the preseason finale against the Rams, and suffered a setback in his recovery, leading him to sit Wednesday's workout. However, he is doing everything to make the lineup, and has shown progress with his agility over the past 48 hours.

Chubb is listed as questionable on the injury report, and coach Vic Fangio said it could come down to a pregame workout to test his lateral agility.

Every game is important in the NFL, but his would be a difficult Sunday to miss. Not only is it the season opener, but the New York Giants feature a leaky offensive line that should lead to plenty of pressure from Von Miller, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and hopefully Chubb.

On Tuesday, the team's off day, Chubb was stopped for speeding and detained on a warrant for failing to appear in court for traffic-related charges out of Arapahoe County in August.

Court records show Chubb was cited with a traffic infraction for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint on May 6 by the Centennial Police Department.

Chubb, a former first-round draft pick, enters a critical fourth season. He's coming off a Pro Bowl year, but reaching double digit sacks could help accelerate contract talks on a new contract down the road. Pairing him with a healthy Von should help. In 2018, the only season they played together, Miller and Chubb combined for 26.5 sacks.

Miller practiced on turf for the first time in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse since dislocating his left ankle tendon there a year ago this week. It was by design for the Broncos to work on turf, which is featured at MetLife Stadium.

Footnotes

Giants standout tight end Evan Engram was ruled out with a calf injury. ...

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick was limited during much of training camp with leg issues, but feels ready for the opener. "The team took care of me, man. They showed some love this year and I appreciate that," Patrick said. ...

Broncos special teams coach Tom McMahon said there could be some surprises with returners. He also said team captain Brandon McManus serves a critical role in the group, something the veteran kicker emphasized on my podcast this week. "Brandon is our major leader. He takes that very, very seriously,” McMahon said. ...

McManus converted 10 field goals of at least 50 yards last season, a franchise record. He told Denver7 it was the result of practicing from distance on most of his live kicks in practice.

