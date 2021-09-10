CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chubb makes progress, listed as questionable on injury report

By Troy Renck
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyHuq_0bsQG1D200

ENGLEWOOD -- As the end of a tumultuous week nears, there is some good news for Bradley Chubb.

The Pro Bowl outside linebacker went through drills during the practice period open to the media for the second straight day as he trends toward playing in the opener.

He hurt his left ankle in the preseason finale against the Rams, and suffered a setback in his recovery, leading him to sit Wednesday's workout. However, he is doing everything to make the lineup, and has shown progress with his agility over the past 48 hours.

Chubb is listed as questionable on the injury report, and coach Vic Fangio said it could come down to a pregame workout to test his lateral agility.

Every game is important in the NFL, but his would be a difficult Sunday to miss. Not only is it the season opener, but the New York Giants feature a leaky offensive line that should lead to plenty of pressure from Von Miller, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and hopefully Chubb.

On Tuesday, the team's off day, Chubb was stopped for speeding and detained on a warrant for failing to appear in court for traffic-related charges out of Arapahoe County in August.

Court records show Chubb was cited with a traffic infraction for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint on May 6 by the Centennial Police Department.

Chubb, a former first-round draft pick, enters a critical fourth season. He's coming off a Pro Bowl year, but reaching double digit sacks could help accelerate contract talks on a new contract down the road. Pairing him with a healthy Von should help. In 2018, the only season they played together, Miller and Chubb combined for 26.5 sacks.

Miller practiced on turf for the first time in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse since dislocating his left ankle tendon there a year ago this week. It was by design for the Broncos to work on turf, which is featured at MetLife Stadium.

Footnotes
Giants standout tight end Evan Engram was ruled out with a calf injury. ...

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick was limited during much of training camp with leg issues, but feels ready for the opener. "The team took care of me, man. They showed some love this year and I appreciate that," Patrick said. ...

Broncos special teams coach Tom McMahon said there could be some surprises with returners. He also said team captain Brandon McManus serves a critical role in the group, something the veteran kicker emphasized on my podcast this week. "Brandon is our major leader. He takes that very, very seriously,” McMahon said. ...

McManus converted 10 field goals of at least 50 yards last season, a franchise record. He told Denver7 it was the result of practicing from distance on most of his live kicks in practice.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler likely to dress, but playing time in question

Week 1 of what will officially be the longest regular season in NFL history has arrived, and thankfully for Fantasy managers, the injury report is relatively light. Naturally, that won't hold true on many weeks as the season unfolds, but most teams appear to be blessed with fairly good health in terms of non-season-ending injuries as the 2021 campaign begins. There are a couple of notable names that appear to be trending toward game-time decisions, with further clarity to be gleaned as the morning unfolds. Without further ado, let's jump into the season-opening injury landscape:
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Injury Report: Broncos expect Noah Fant, Bradley Chubb to be available for Week 1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos began their game-week preparations for the New York Giants, Head Coach Vic Fangio said he expected two of the team's key players to be ready for Sunday. Fangio said he thought outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) and tight end Noah Fant (leg) would both...
NFL
USA Today

Broncos injuries: Noah Fant limited, Bradley Chubb held out Wednesday

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) DNP. And here’s a look at the Giants’ injury report from Wednesday, headlined by running back Saquon Barkley (knee), who was limited. WR Kararius Toney (hamstring) Denver is preparing as if Barkley will play. “We just assume they’re all going to play until told otherwise, on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos’ Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 1 against New York Giants

The Broncos may be without one of their best players in Sunday’s season opener at the Giants. Linebacker Bradley Chubb is listed as questionable to play due to an ankle injury. Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb will be a game-day decision at MetLife Stadium. The outside linebacker was limited for a second straight practice Friday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
milehighsports.com

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants injury report: Chubb likely out

What a difference a year makes. The Denver Broncos will start Week 1 with virtually no injuries. The only question mark surrounds outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Meanwhile, the Giants will go into the game already down Evan Engram with superstar Saquon Barkley’s status still up in the air. Denver Broncos.
NFL
Arkansas Online

Chubb's ankle injury concerns Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Von Miller-Bradley Chubb reunion is still on for Sunday, but it sure is starting to feel like it could be delayed. Chubb is dealing with a sprained right ankle that isn't coming along as quickly as hoped, putting his status for the game against the New York Giants in jeopardy.
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Sore ankle keeps Bradley Chubb questionable for Jacksonville

DENVER (AP) — Bradley Chubb will set foot on a high school field in Jacksonville to take stock of a sore ankle that sidelined him for the season opener. The Denver Broncos plan to carefully monitor the outside linebacker during a walkthrough Saturday to see if the ankle is ready to take the field for the real deal against the Jaguars. Chubb remains listed as questionable after a third straight day of limited practice time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Englewood#The New York Giants#Police Department
CBS Denver

With Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Out, It’s Next Man Up For Denver Broncos

(CBS4) – “Jerry, he’s a great player and he means a lot to this team,” Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field with a injury against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images) With Jerry Jeudy out, the Broncos depth is already being tested. But if there is one area where this team can rely on depth, it’s at receiver. “All of those guys are capable of making plays and they’re here for a reason. You talk about last week with (Courtland Sutton) coming up...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

I will not fight anyone over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021

I love watching college football, but I just couldn’t bring myself to do it last year. Why? A lack of full stadiums. I mean, unlike the NFL, a league that is still pretty darn entertaining to watch without a single person in the stands—at least that’s how I felt last year as I witnessed Pittsburgh accrue a 12-4 mark—college football just isn’t the same without those packed stadiums.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy