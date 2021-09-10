Grammy-Winning Composer Blasts Kanye West For Not Crediting Him On "Donda"
Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda is currently resting atop the Billboard 200 after moving 309,000 album-equivalent units, which is so far the largest opening week of 2021, in its shortened opening week. Considering that Donda is projected to sell an additional 130,000 album-equivalent units during its second week, the acclaimed multi-hyphenate definitely has a lot to celebrate at the moment, but troubling new accusations have surfaced that may taint the success of Kanye West's latest full-length.www.hotnewhiphop.com
