Grammy-Winning Composer Blasts Kanye West For Not Crediting Him On "Donda"

Going through the list of previous Album of the Year Grammy winners, you’ll see some familiar faces. Taylor Swift and Adele pop up a couple times, you’ll see critically beloved records like Kacey Musgraves’s “Golden Hour” and Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs,” some veterans like Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, as well as some big blockbusters like Santana’s “Supernatural.” But among those somewhat predictable picks over the last couple of decades, one sticks out immediately: Herbie Hancock for “River: The Joni Letters.” Now, if you’re on the younger side you might have no idea who Hancock even is, but if you...

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO