iDrive launches cloud-based Remote Desktop for PCs
Ever left documents, images, or video on a laptop, tablet, or phone that isn't close at hand and needed to obtain that content fast? Well, there's a new-gen app for that. IDrive on Sept. 9 launched Remote Desktop, a new cloud service that enables users to remotely access their RDP-based Windows computers and servers from any PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device at any time from any location. The company claims that this is the first cloud app to perform these functions.www.zdnet.com
