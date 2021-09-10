CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Hockey Season Begins At Prospect Development Camp

Cover picture for the articleIf hockey season doesn’t seem close enough for you yet, here’s some perspective: The Traverse City NHL Prospect Tournament is six days away. Six. Days. Away. And the perfect precursor is the Dallas Stars’ Prospect Development Camp. The Stars moved this year’s event from July to this weekend, just before the big showcase in Michigan. Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham is running the show, and it marks a welcome return to a kind of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s gathering.

NHL

