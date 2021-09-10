Murr From ‘Impractical Jokers’ Joking His Way To East Moline’s Rust Belt Sunday

The following article is part of QuadCities.com’s partnership with local music website The Echo. For more, check out theechoqc.com!. Wes Julien: The process started around 2019. We were kind of getting things back together in this space and looking to rebuild. We’re thankful to have been able to link up with my friends and be able to start back over again and start something fresh here in this space. It’s been a 2.5-year process. From just getting things going to having to pause because of COVID and working to just rebuild again. It’s been really dope I’m really thankful to be doing something really amazing with friends that I trust and that I rock with. We’ve all been along with.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO