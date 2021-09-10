Murr From ‘Impractical Jokers’ Joking His Way To East Moline’s Rust Belt Sunday
Comedian James “Murr” Murray is performing live at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave. East Moline. “Murr” is an American comedian and actor who came to fame as a founding member of the comedy group named ‘The Tenderloins.’ His group became known for their TV show ‘Impractical Jokers’ on TruTV. The show, which features the members of the troupe doing public pranks, has been well-received by the viewers as well as the critics.www.quadcities.com
