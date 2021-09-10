CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murr From ‘Impractical Jokers’ Joking His Way To East Moline’s Rust Belt Sunday

By Sean Leary
Comedian James “Murr” Murray is performing live at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave. East Moline. “Murr” is an American comedian and actor who came to fame as a founding member of the comedy group named ‘The Tenderloins.’ His group became known for their TV show ‘Impractical Jokers’ on TruTV. The show, which features the members of the troupe doing public pranks, has been well-received by the viewers as well as the critics.

The night will end with a fun twist – and the parents will attempt to shadow their student while performing the show.
Want to hear some of their tunes? LISTEN to Liz Cooper here; LISTEN to Pearl Charles here.
