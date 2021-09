This story is supplemental content to the Courier's list of largest homebuilders in Greater Cincinnati. Mark Pottebaum began his career as a certified public accountant. He was successful in his field, progressing through the ranks to run large teams for international companies. But the work didn’t satisfy him. In 2007, he started renovating and selling homes on the side. By 2012, he was ready to commit all his time and energy into Redknot Homes, now one of the largest homebuilders in Greater Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO