Last month, Dearborn restaurant JP’s Bar & Grille, located at the corner of Outer Drive and Pelham, announced that the business had been sold, and would close on Aug. 21. “The bar has been sold,” wrote employee Joey Plonka of his family’s business on Facebook. “We didn’t just shut the doors. My parents deserve to be at peace in their late 60’s. I would just like to thank every one of our customers of the four bars my wonderful, generous, loyal, parents have owned since 1995. Thanks again to all of our loyal customers over the years. We wouldn’t have made it without you.”

DEARBORN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO