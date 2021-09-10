CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Clear for pro debut

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Toney (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants capped Toney's practice reps all week as the rookie worked his way back from a hamstring issue that didn't allow him to suit up during the preseason. But the maintenance has done the trick, and he'll be out there Week 1 versus a tough Denver secondary. With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) also cleared to play, the team will have its top four wide receivers (also, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton) available for quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Giants News: Kenny Golladay yells at Jason Garrett, Kadarius Toney’s frustrations are boiling over

The New York Giants lost a nailbiter against the Washington Football Team on Thursday evening, with interior defender Dexter Lawrence jumping offside on a field goal attempt, they gave kicker Dustin Hopkins one more opportunity to win the game. Unfortunately for the Giants, Hopkins didn’t miss on his second attempt, sending Big Blue crashing down to an 0-2 record this season and the fan base into a frenzy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney Could Have “Significant Role” vs. Broncos

Https://twitter.com/ZackBlatt/status/1435637680331702277. Toney has missed most of the offseason for the Giants, but he did return to practice at the start of September. That could be enough to get him in the game plan vs. the Broncos on Sunday. According to NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt, Joe Judge thinks it’s realistic that Toney could have a “significant role” this week.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kadarius Toney “ready to play” after “frustrating” start to NFL career

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney‘s first months as an NFL player didn’t got as planned. Toney was a first-round pick in April, but called his transition to the NFL “frustrating” on Wednesday. It has been complicated by foot issues in the spring, a positive COVID-19 test, and a hamstring injury that hampered him this summer. Toney didn’t play in the preseason and was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but called himself “ready to play” in the opener against the Broncos.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney drops legendary comment regarding status for Week 1

The New York Giants will need every offensive weapon against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. With a strong secondary and fantastic pass rush, Denver is looking to establish themselves against an offense that ranked 31st in points per game last season. The Giants, who added Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Kyle Rudolph, and will likely have Saquon Barkley at their disposal, should provide more consistency and production in the scoring department.
NFL
USA Today

Tiki Barber draws parallels between Odell Beckham, Kadarius Toney

When the New York Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first-round of the 2021 NFL draft, it was the first time they selected a receiver in Round 1 since they took Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2014. Retired Giants running back Tiki Barber recently acknowledged some similarities between...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Broncos#American Football
ClutchPoints

Giants rookie Kadarius Toney’s rumored frustration draws response from Joe Judge

The New York Giants are off to a disappointing 0-2 start after losing to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. While frustrations were clear on the sidelines between Kenny Golladay and Daniel Jones, rookie wideout Kadarius Toney was also visibly upset with the lack of touches he got. Following the game, the Giants WR took to social media and posted this, which of course got people talking:
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kadarius Toney vents frustration on social media after lack of targets in Giants loss

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season has started and the New York Giants are already in terrible shape. The Giants suffered their second loss of the season on Thursday Night Football on the road to the Washington Football Team. One player that is visibly upset is former Florida wide receiver and Giants rookie Kadarius Toney.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

New York Giants football: Kadarius Toney speaks out after being benched

Kadarius Toney stormed off the field and was visibly upset after a conversation with Giants coach Joe Judge on Thursday Night Football. He did not go back in the game and finished with just 19 snaps and zero targets in New York’s 30-29 loss to Washington. After the game, Toney...
NFL
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney posts cryptic IG message after loss

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney appeared to blow off steam on Instagram following Thursday night’s 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. Kadarius Toney posted this to Instagram. He was visibly upset at one point on the sideline in the second half after speaking with Joe Judge.
NFL
Fox News

Giants' Kadarius Toney downplays any frustration with team: 'We good over here'

New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney downplayed any kind of frustration with the team after posting a cryptic message on his Instagram last night following the team’s loss to the Washington Football Team. Toney, a former Florida standout wide receiver, addressed the concerns in a tweet Friday. "Y’all try to...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney vents on Instagram after no targets in 2nd career game

New York Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney has minus-2 receiving yards through his first two career games. Naturally, the rookie seems a little frustrated. Shortly after the Giants' Thursday Night Football loss to the Washington Football Team, Toney appeared to vent his annoyance via his Instagram story with a short, since-removed message: "I don't be mad s*** just be lame to me fr."
NFL
Fox News

Giants' Kadarius Toney expresses frustration in cryptic Instagram post: report

New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney was mostly absent from the team’s offensive scheme in the loss Thursday night against the Washington Football Team. Toney played about 19 snaps in the game after only playing 8% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. NJ.com reported Toney was spotted on the sideline in the third quarter getting a talking-to from coach Joe Judge. The rookie receiver then stormed away upset with whatever just happened.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy