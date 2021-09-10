Giants' Kadarius Toney: Clear for pro debut

Toney (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants capped Toney's practice reps all week as the rookie worked his way back from a hamstring issue that didn't allow him to suit up during the preseason. But the maintenance has done the trick, and he'll be out there Week 1 versus a tough Denver secondary. With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) also cleared to play, the team will have its top four wide receivers (also, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton) available for quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday.