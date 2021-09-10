CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the 15 Most Shocking Met Gala Beauty Looks of All Time

By Monique Meneses
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpBHg_0bsQCRgb00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Met Gala is famously known as the Super Bowl of fashion. Why? Well, it’s one of the most exclusive social events in the world, and celebrities always go all out for the occasion. Like the championship game, though, sometimes stars and their glam squads surprise us with the unexpected, be it a never-before-seen hairstyle or a wildly unpredictable lip color.

Celebrities aren’t afraid to go all out for the Met Gala, even if it means polarizing fans with totally out-there glam. Take, for example, the gray-white hair color Nicole Richie debuted in 2013 to fit the event’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” theme. Or, the eye-catching metallic blue lipstick Joan Smalls wore that following year; the theme was “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”

And that’s just the start of looks that have simultaneously shocked the world and shaped pop culture. More recently, the 2019 Met Gala was full of unforgettable hair and makeup moments. Billy Porter quite literally transformed into an “Egyptian Sun God,” while Gigi Hadid showed up with spiky white eyelashes made of feathers.

Anna Wintour, unfortunately, had to cancel the 2020 Met Gala due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is traditionally held the first Monday in May, benefitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Since last year’s celebration didn’t occur, we expect celebrities to pull out all the stops for the 2021 Met Gala, happening on Sunday, September 13.

But, as a reminder, this year’s ceremony looks much different than that of years past. The event was postponed from May to September, and the new date marks the end of New York Fashion Week. The theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and there are not one but four hosts: Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka.

Ahead, Us rounded up 15 of the most shocking hair and makeup looks of all time. Keep scrolling to relive them in their full glory.

