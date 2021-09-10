CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Sheds injury designation

 8 days ago

Higgins (hamstring) logged a full practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Higgins was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was able to spread his wings Friday without a setback. Odell Beckham (knee) is questionable, and Higgins would take on an unexpectedly important role in the season opener if Beckham can't go, though the team expects OBJ to be out there barring a setback.

