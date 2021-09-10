CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Miami Dolphins’ most improbable 2021 starter reflects on how he got there

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Michael Deiter had been the answer to a Jeopardy question back in March, nobody would have necessarily followed that with: “Who will be the Miami Dolphins’ starting center?”. But Deiter has become the most improbable Dolphins starter, completing the journey from starting guard as a rookie in 2019 to...

www.miamiherald.com

