Browns' Greedy Williams: Not on injury report

 8 days ago

Williams (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs as he is not listed on the Browns' injury report. Williams was forced to sit out for all of the 2020 season as he was dealing with nerve issues in his shoulder. Now that Williams is back on the field and healthy, the cornerback will look to fill a reserve role for the Browns' secondary on Sunday. Williams will compete for snaps with Greg Newsome and Troy Hill.

