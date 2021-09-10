CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Listed as questionable, should play

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarkley (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Speaking Friday morning, Giants coach Joe Judge said Barkley would play in the game if he avoided setbacks during Friday's practice. Then, after practice, Barkley still wouldn't comment on his status for Sunday, though he did acknowledge that he'd made it through Friday's session without incident. He thus appears on track to play, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting as much Friday afternoon. Even so, cautious fantasy managers will want to check back for the Giants' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. In all likelihood, it'll be Barkley's first game since the ACL and MCL tears last September.

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley listed as limited in Wednesday practice

As the Giants continue to work Saquon Barkley back from his torn ACL, Wednesday’s practice was one more hurdle to clear for Barkley’s potential availability in Week One. After head coach Joe Judge said the team wanted to see how Barkley responded to three days of practice before making a final determination on his status for the season opener, Barkley was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.
NFL
chatsports.com

Fantasy Alert: Saquon Barkley May Not Handle 'Full Workload' in Giants' Opener

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley may not receive a full workload if he plays in the team's Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos, which would limit his fantasy football upside. Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, completed his first full-contact...
NFL
FanSided

Saquon Barkley has got to be worried about NY Giants’ offensive line

If Saquon Barkley returns for Week 1 against the Broncos, the NY Giants offensive line’s inability to create running lanes has to be a major concern. There’s a chance the NY Giants could get Saquon Barkley back in time for Sunday’s Week 1 clash with the Denver Broncos, but even if the star running back is on the field, the offensive line in front of him may limit his effectiveness.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Will the Giants RB be available for fantasy in Week 1?

The New York Giants played running back Saquon Barkley’s long recovery from major knee injury just right, it seems. Barkley is “gearing up” to play Week 1, NFL Network first reported, which would be his first game action since tearing his ACL last September. Barkley is “as close as he’s ever been to being fully cleared,” the report added.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Giants, Panthers, Washington

The Giants hoped they had drafted their bookend tackles of the future in 2020 with No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas and third-rounder Matt Peart. Both of them played extensively as rookies, too, but neither hit the ground running. Neither has taken an appreciable step so far in their second season, especially as pass blockers.
NFL
SportsGrid

Saquon Barkley Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Broncos

The path to victory for the New York Giants in Week 1 became a little less obstructed on news that Saquon Barkley had been cleared to participate. Barkley has been dealing with a knee ailment, but according to Jordan Raanan, the Giants’ running back will be available on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley medically cleared to return, expected to play in Week 1 vs. Broncos, per report

Things have been trending this way for weeks now, and the New York Giants have finally received the news they've been waiting to hear for a very long time now: Saquon Barkley is back. The all-world talent is reportedly cleared medically to return to the field and is expected to play in Week 1 when the Giants take on the Denver Broncos, per Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, fully healthy after months of recovery following a season-ending torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 regular season.
NFL
USA Today

Sterling Shepard: Saquon Barkley's return huge for Giants' offense

The New York Giants will officially welcome running back Saquon Barkley (knee) back to the field in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. He received the green light on Saturday and could play a major role on Sunday. Barkley’s teammate, Sterling Shepard, recently sat down the Giants Wire ahead of...
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Giants need much more from Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in the first half as the Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ to play the New York Giants in the first game of the 2021 season on September 12, 2021. The Denver Broncos Came To Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj To Play The New York Giants In The First Game Of The 2021 Season On September 12 2021.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants injury news - Saquon Barkley, Adoree Jackson cleared for week 1

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants got good news on the injury front on Sunday Morning as both running back Saquon Barkley and cornerback Adoree Jackson have been cleared to play the Denver Broncos. Week one will mark the first time this year that both Barkley and Jackson...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: May have lighter workload Week 1

Barkley (knee) is on track to play Sunday against the Broncos despite being listed as questionable for the contest, but the running back is expected to be "eased in and used sparingly" in his 2021 debut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After sustaining a torn ACL, mild MCL tear...
NFL

