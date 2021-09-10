Giants' Saquon Barkley: Listed as questionable, should play

Barkley (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Speaking Friday morning, Giants coach Joe Judge said Barkley would play in the game if he avoided setbacks during Friday's practice. Then, after practice, Barkley still wouldn't comment on his status for Sunday, though he did acknowledge that he'd made it through Friday's session without incident. He thus appears on track to play, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting as much Friday afternoon. Even so, cautious fantasy managers will want to check back for the Giants' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. In all likelihood, it'll be Barkley's first game since the ACL and MCL tears last September.