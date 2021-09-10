CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Kyle Rudolph: Ready for Sunday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Rudolph (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With Evan Engram (calf) officially ruled out, Rudolph and Kaden Smith (knee) -- who both managed injuries this week -- will serve as the Giants' top two tight ends Sunday. Rudolph himself spent most of the offseason in recovery mode from foot surgery, so it stands to reason there could be some rust to brush off early on this season.

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
Newsday

Kyle Rudolph went from PUP to top dog at tight end for Giants right now

Kyle Rudolph spent most of the summer as the injured tight end. On Monday, he was the only available one on the practice field for the Giants. That may change by Sunday. Joe Judge has noted that Evan Engram (calf) is progressing nicely and Kaden Smith, who was on the sideline Monday, was held out to manage his work load rather than because of an injury. The Giants also have three tight ends on their practice squad who could get called up, including newcomer Ryan Izzo who started 16 games over the past two seasons for the Patriots.
wmleader.com

Giants’ Andrew Thomas ready for Broncos challenge amid concerns

Andrew Thomas is in need of a good laugh, but he keeps watching a horror film. Two weeks of outside criticism following his discouraging performance in the preseason finale have crescendoed now that the Giants are five days away from opening the season against the Broncos. Thomas is deep into film study on pass-rushers Bradley Chubb and Von Miller, who form maybe the NFL’s most fearsome tandem for any struggling young left tackle.
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, DB Logan Ryan, TE Kyle Rudolph, OT Andrew Thomas

Opening Statement: Obviously, today is a little bit of a bonus day for us in terms of prep of a normal game week. We'll obviously start prepping some on Denver. There will (also) be a lot of New York Giants stuff we've got to focus on. We have a number of new players who have joined our team with the weekend we just had being dead period rules. There's a lot of guys that haven't had a lot of experience with things we're doing, so today is important to get guys caught up vocabulary-wise, just get them on our alphabet, understand what we're saying going out there, give them a chance going into next weekend to see if they can compete and get into the game. With that being said, I'll open it up to any questions that you have.
USA Today

Giants workout QB Kyle Sloter, four others

The New York Giants returned to their regular season routine this week, which meant hosting their typical Tuesday workouts. There were five players hosted in East Rutherford this time around, including quarterback Kyle Sloter. He was joined by defensive backs Delrick Abrams and Rodney Clemons, tackle Korey Cunningham, and wide receiver Travis Toivonen.
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Tried Out Five Players Including QB Kyle Sloter

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants worked out five players on Tuesday including QB Kyle Sloter. Of this group, the Giants signed Cunningham to their practice squad. Sloter, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Broncos cut him loose.
Newsday

Saquon Barkley inching closer to being ready for Giants' opener

It’s first-and-goal and the end zone is within sight. Normally Saquon Barkley would strap on his cape, take to the air and try to hurl himself over the line of scrimmage into the end zone. But this drive isn’t for a touchdown. It has a more important outcome. It’s his...
New York Post

Giants season preview: Could this team finally be ready to turn a corner?

If one word can encapsulate what is going through the minds of the Giants — players, coaches, front office and fans — it is this. Enough with all the failure. Enough with falling out of the race by Halloween. Enough with associating with the worst franchises in the NFL, in terms of how many you win and how many you do not.
FanSided

5 keys for Broncos to beat Giants this Sunday

There are five keys for the Denver Broncos to defeat the New York Giants and emerge out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record. The Denver Broncos have a clean slate heading into the 2021 season. Last year was an unmitigated disaster for the Broncos, as they finished the campaign with a 5-11 record and in last place in the AFC West division. But, they have made some improvements throughout the offseason where they could rise up the AFC power rankings.
CBS Sports

Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Listed as questionable for Sunday

The Giants listed Jackson (ankle) as questionable for the season opener. Jackson suffered the ankle injury prior to the initial 53-man roster deadline, but it was reportedly just a minor sprain. He was limited at practice all week and will likely be a game-time decision Sunday.
New York Sports Nation

Get Ready for Giants Broncos with a Signature Eli Manning Win

It has been a longgggggg offseason, but the real thing starts this Sunday. The Giants open up their 2021 season against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. The Giants and Broncos have a long history together, including a Super Bowl matchup that ended with the Giants hoisting their first Lombardi trophy. There is one matchup in this history that sticks out due to the many parallels that intersect with the current version of the Giants. This matchup is from 2005, when the Giants defeated the Denver Broncos due to some last second heroics from none other than Eli Manning.
FanSided

The NY Giants must be sure to stop these 3 Broncos stars on Sunday

If the NY Giants are going to upset the Denver Broncos to open the season, they’ll have to shut down these three stars. The NFL regular season is just a few days away, and the first matchup for the NY Giants is the Denver Broncos, who will be traveling to New Jersey for the late afternoon Sunday game.
elitesportsny.com

Giants reveal unofficial depth chart for Sunday’s regular-season opener

There aren’t many surprises to the Giants’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart. However, there might be one on the offensive line. The Giants revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 1 matchup with the Broncos (Sunday, Sept. 12) on Tuesday. Of course, you have Daniel Jones starting. Of course,...
elitesportsny.com

Giants’ Saquon Barkley should suit up Sunday barring setback

Saquon Barkley is creeping closer to a return and could very much be on the field for the Giants Sunday afternoon. It’s been a long road back to the game field for Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL in a Week 2 loss to Chicago nearly a year ago. But...
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to play on Sunday

Despite earlier injury scares, the New York Giants won’t have to go into their season opener without their new additions at wide receiver. Both Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been on the injury report during the past week leading up to the game, and missed the preseason finale, but have finally been removed from that list with days left before the opener.
New York Post

Giants’ Devontae Booker ready for leading role as Saquon Barkley eases back

As Devontae Booker sees it, what goes down Sunday is indeed a new beginning but certainly not a debut. Yes, he will play in his first game for the Giants, and, quite likely, will be the leading ball carrier on offense even though Saquon Barkley is expected to make his summer-long comeback official by getting the green light to play against the Broncos. Barkley will get the headlines and the attention, but it could be Booker who gets the ball and the yards.
GiantsCountry

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Listed as Questionable for Sunday

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC. Want good news? The Giants' lengthy injury report, which featured 11 names, was whittled down to just three on Friday, with only one player declared out. That would be tight end Evan Engram, who has been dealing with a calf injury suffered...
