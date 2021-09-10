Giants' Kyle Rudolph: Ready for Sunday
Rudolph (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With Evan Engram (calf) officially ruled out, Rudolph and Kaden Smith (knee) -- who both managed injuries this week -- will serve as the Giants' top two tight ends Sunday. Rudolph himself spent most of the offseason in recovery mode from foot surgery, so it stands to reason there could be some rust to brush off early on this season.www.cbssports.com
