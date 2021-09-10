Giants' Kyle Rudolph: Ready for Sunday

Opening Statement: Obviously, today is a little bit of a bonus day for us in terms of prep of a normal game week. We'll obviously start prepping some on Denver. There will (also) be a lot of New York Giants stuff we've got to focus on. We have a number of new players who have joined our team with the weekend we just had being dead period rules. There's a lot of guys that haven't had a lot of experience with things we're doing, so today is important to get guys caught up vocabulary-wise, just get them on our alphabet, understand what we're saying going out there, give them a chance going into next weekend to see if they can compete and get into the game. With that being said, I'll open it up to any questions that you have.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO