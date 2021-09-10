You’re Nuts: What is the toughest game on Ohio State men’s basketball schedule?

This week, we took one huge step towards college basketball tipping off, as the Big Ten schedule was officially released. Much like Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame ceremony, it was released in the middle of the day Wednesday, so very few people even realized it happened. The only difference here, is that one of these things is designed to fly under the radar — and the other is the Hall of Fame ceremony for one of the three major sports. Ah, MLB... you continue to amaze us.