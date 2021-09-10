CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Love Hewitt Honors 3 Children With Heartfelt Necklace After Giving Birth: ‘Brings All My Babies Together’

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44H7X0_0bsQBBm000
Jennifer Love Hewitt Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Love Hewitt is adjusting to life as a mom of three in style — and she has a chic (and seriously sweet!) new necklace to prove it.

The 42-year-old actress, who announced the birth of son Aidan on Thursday, September 9, had a special piece of jewelry designed to keep all her kids close. Hewitt also shares daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5, with husband Brian Hallisay.

“Thank you @g.rockla for creating this beautiful necklace I now wear everyday. It brings all my babies together and shows them in my heart. Love you,” the 9-1-1 star captioned an Instagram Stories.

The snapshot shows a dainty gold piece of jewelry engraved with all three of her children’s names, listed out from oldest to youngest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVdN1_0bsQBBm000
Jennifer Love Hewitt on Instagram. Courtesy Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

While the actress made sure to have a chic accessory waiting for her after welcoming her son, her other two kids made sure to go all out accessorizing her baby bump!

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit,” the Criminal Minds alum captioned an Instagram post of her stomach, which was covered in Belly Stickers from Hatch Gal.

She continued: “‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor … they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

The announcement was met with congratulations from famous friends and fans.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti, who is expecting her first child with Jared Haibon, wrote, “Aww congratulations! I kept checking your profile to see when he’d be born!” Hairstylist Nikki Lee chimed in: “Love this and you guys so much!”

Others took a moment to obsess over Hewitt’s son’s name. Aiden was also the name of the star’s “son” in Ghost Whisperer, which she starred in from 2005 to 2010.

“OMG you’re naming him Aiden??? Like you ‘son’ from Ghost Whisperer??? Congratulations Queen!!!” a user wrote. Another added: “Congrats!!! And same name as in ‘post whisperer’ love love love.”

The actress announced that she was pregnant in May, sharing a picture of her test result via Instagram.

“Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this new with all of you,” she captioned the post.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 0

Related
Hollywood Life

Drew Barrymore’s Daughters Are The Cutest Flower Girls In Rare Photos At Their Dad’s Wedding

When Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, tied the knot with Alexandra Michler, he had help from two special guests: his and Drew’s daughters, Olive and Frankie!. Will Kopelman is a happily married man again! The former husband of Drew Barrymore wed Vogue director Alexandra Michler in a scenic, picturesque ceremony in Massachusetts on Saturday (Aug. 28). The two exchanged vows at the Sankaty Head Beach Club, per Daily Mail, near the edge of Nantucket Island. Helping Will, 42, and Alexandra, 33, in their special day were two extra special flower girls: Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, Drew and Will’s daughters. The two little girls looked adorable in their flower girl dresses, and they posed alongside family members in photos shared by Will’s sister, Jill Kargman. (CLICK HERE TO SEE).
RELATIONSHIPS
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: Jennifer Love Hewitt through the years

Photos: Jennifer Love Hewitt through the years Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt arrives at the "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" Los Angeles Premiere at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 24, 2010, in Los Angeles. Keep clicking to see more photos of Hewitt through the years. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Husband?

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay's family is now a "Party of Five," and the alliterative names of their three kids have us wondering if AAA ever saved the day for them after an auto emergency. On September 9, Hewitt announced that she and Hallisay had welcomed a baby boy named Aidan James. He joins siblings Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5, who found a fun way to celebrate his imminent arrival by decorating their mom's baby bump with a giant winking face. "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital," she captioned an Instagram photo of their handiwork. "My belly was a big hit."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth: Actress Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Brian Hallisay

Baby no. 3 for Jennifer Love Hewitt has arrived! The actress shared the big news that she gave birth to a son, Aidan James. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay! The 9-1-1 actress gave birth to son Aidan James Hallisay, who is now a little brother to the couple’s two other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Jennifer shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a photo of her pregnant belly that had the words “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months,” written on it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hallisay
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt announces birth of baby boy

Jennifer Love Hewitt had some major news to share with fans, as she revealed that she'd just given birth to a baby boy. The 9-1-1 star shared on her Instagram that she'd just welcomed her son, Aidan James, to the universe with a picture of her pregnant belly. WATCH: Jennifer...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jennifer Love Hewitt Welcomed Her Third Child & Shared the Sweetest Birth Announcement

It’s a real-life party of five! Party of Five alum Jennifer Love Hewitt gave birth to her third child and shared the most precious birth announcement on Instagram. Hewitt has been documenting moments from her pregnancy over the course of the past nine months for her longtime fans and followers on social media, but nothing topped the touching black-and-white photo she shared today.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jennifer Love Hewitt announces arrival of 3rd child with funny message

Jennifer Love Hewitt found the perfect way to reveal that she just welcomed her third child, a son, with her husband, Brian Hallisay. The "9-1-1" and "Party of Five" actor shared an amusing photo of her baby bump on Thursday and the following caption: "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All My Babies#Love Love Love#Giving Birth#Necklace#Instagram Stories
NBC Connecticut

Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel is introducing another boy to the world. The 40-year-old "Boy Meets World" star took to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5 to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Jensen Karp. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android —...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Jennifer Love Hewitt Welcomes Baby Aidan James; Fans React To Child's Name

Jennifer Love Hewitt has welcomed her third baby with her husband Brian Hallisay. To her fans' delight, the baby boy is actually named after the child of the character she played in "Ghost Whisperer." The 42-year-old singer and actress shared the wonderful news Thursday in an Instagram post. "Well this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomes baby number 3 with hilarious belly tattoos

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband Brian Hallisay are parents for the third time. On Thursday September 9th the actress shared a photo of her belly at the hospital right before she welcomed their son. In the black and white photo, her perfect bump has hilarious temporary tattoos that her kids Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 6, applied before she headed to the hospital. The artistic kids used her popped-out belly button as a nose and added eyes winking and made a mouth of the words “Almost Cooked.” They also added tats that said “9 months” and “It’s a boy.” “Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital My belly was a big hit,” the actress wrote in the caption.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Reveals New Engagement in the Family

The Duck Dynasty family is celebrating yet another milestone moment. On Sunday, series star Sadie Robertson shared the exciting news that her brother-in-law, Chance Huff, is engaged to his girlfriend-turned-fiancée Maia Billman. Robertson shared the news on Instagram, where she shared a beaming family photo showing the newly engaged couple, with Billman showing off her shiny new ring.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Sadie Robertson responds to fan who unfollowed her over postpartum body

Sadie Robertson isn't hiding how she feels about her postpartum body. On Sunday, the "Duck Dynasty" star posted a pair of photos — one of her holding 3-month-old daughter Honey while wearing a distinctive pair of pants, and a second wearing the same pants when she was one month pregnant — alongside a lengthy caption.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy