Welcome to Plathville: Ethan Tells Wife Olivia She 'Changed' as They Disagree About Moving

By Natalie Stone
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthan and Olivia Plath are at a crossroads about where they want to live. The Welcome to Plathville couple have been contemplating a move away from their home in Cairo, Georgia, where Ethan's estranged parents, Kim and Barry Plath, live close by. But while Ethan and Olivia, who will celebrate three years of marriage next month, are open to relocating, they're on different pages about what the next chapter looks like.

Paula Sanders
8d ago

it's time for Ethan to grow up ,when he doesn't get his way,he sulks ,he had no business marrying any one much less a young independent woman who can think for herself and his parents have done him an incredible disservice , because he's been turned into a mealy-mouthed nobody ,afraid to decide anything for himself unable to have an adult conversation

