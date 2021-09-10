Welcome to Plathville: Ethan Tells Wife Olivia She 'Changed' as They Disagree About Moving
Ethan and Olivia Plath are at a crossroads about where they want to live. The Welcome to Plathville couple have been contemplating a move away from their home in Cairo, Georgia, where Ethan's estranged parents, Kim and Barry Plath, live close by. But while Ethan and Olivia, who will celebrate three years of marriage next month, are open to relocating, they're on different pages about what the next chapter looks like.people.com
