Combat Search and Rescue exercise provides premier training opportunity
Red Flag-Rescue 21-2, the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise, was hosted across Arizona and New Mexico, Aug. 9-20, 2021. The exercise provided the opportunity for Airmen from the 48th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to work alongside joint services and allied partners in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment with advanced, realistic and relevant air-to-surface integration warfighter training.www.aerotechnews.com
