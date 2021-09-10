Combat Search and Rescue exercise provides premier training opportunity

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Attention everyone who lives near the 911th Airlift Wing in Moon Township. On Thursday, the wing will begin a four-day training exercise that runs through Sunday. The station said airmen will be using simulated explosives and alarms, but no real ammunition will be used. And if you see smoke or hear alarms, you should not worry. The station also noted the timing of the exercise, saying the training was delayed because of COVID-19 and this weekend worked best for scheduling.

