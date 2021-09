An exhibition dedicated to Amy Winehouse’s distinctive style is opening at London’s Design Museum 10 years after her death.Her style was beloved for its mix of short dresses with loud prints and 50s-inspired pencil skirts worn with polo shirts. She always completed the look with her towering bee-hive and winged eye-liner.Amy: Beyond The Stage will be an immersive tour featuring the singer’s personal fashion items on display for the first time. It opens on 26 November 2021. The collection includes Winehouse’s iconic outfits such as the yellow Preen dress and red Moschino bag that she wore to the 2007 Brits,...

