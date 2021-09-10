CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam's List: Remembering 9/11, BottleRock & Sting

By Liam Mayclem
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend we remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Yes, 20 years ago. Head to the online shrine for news of special events and commemorative happenings. Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn on the night of Sept. 11. It has become an iconic symbol that both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York.

