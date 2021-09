Philadelphia, PA — Today, the Center for Black Educator Development (CBED), a nonprofit revolutionizing education by increasing the number of Black educators, announced the launch of their campaign, #WeNeedBlackTeachers, to help raise awareness about the need for more Black educators and encourage young Black people to consider answering the call to become teachers. The organization will be working with influencers, students and teachers throughout the day to amplify the cause online.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO