Courtland Sutton will play in Week 1

Wow. Somehow the New York Giants and Washington were able to make their Thursday Night Football appearance an exciting one. There was plenty of action on both sides of the ball with Terry McLaurin and Sterling Shepard both recording nine or more catches and with plenty of IDP goodness to go around. Jonathan Allen got home twice, with Montez Sweat also recording a sack. Giants rookie Azeez Ojulari connected with Taylor Heinicke for the second sack of his career. Blake Martinez and Landon Collins both provided the level of production expected of them, while Kamren Curl and Jabrill Peppers both nearly doubled their Week 1 snaps.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO