Courtland Sutton will play in Week 1

Week 1 was full of oddities. Elijah Mitchell emerged as the top back in San Francisco after Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending injury and Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch. Jameis Winston threw five touchdowns in his first start as a Saint, which was five more touchdowns than his future Hall-of-Fame opponent, Aaron Rodgers, had. Brandon Aiyuk was seemingly in the doghouse, playing just 26 snaps and seeing a whopping zero targets. Ezekiel Elliott had a meager 13 touches and totaled under 40 yards. Stefon Diggs saw a ridiculous 14 targets, but only had 69 yards and no touchdowns to show for it.
