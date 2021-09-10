CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtland Sutton will play in Week 1

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSutton has reportedly been progressing nicely as of late. The 25-year-old wideout tore his ACL in Week 2 last season, but he could regain WR2 status in short order. Still, he's just a FLEX option in Week 1 as he eases back into action.

denverbroncos.com

'Just get this guy to Sunday': After Courtland Sutton turns corner in rehab, Broncos eager to see Week 1 performance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At his best, Courtland Sutton is nearly impossible to stop. In 2019, as he marched to a Pro Bowl appearance, Sutton hauled in a variety of circus passes. He caught a deep, over-the-shoulder throw against the Vikings, made a reaching grab in the end zone against the Browns and secured a diving, one-handed touchdown catch against the Chargers.
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
IDP Start em, Sit em – Week 2 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Wow. Somehow the New York Giants and Washington were able to make their Thursday Night Football appearance an exciting one. There was plenty of action on both sides of the ball with Terry McLaurin and Sterling Shepard both recording nine or more catches and with plenty of IDP goodness to go around. Jonathan Allen got home twice, with Montez Sweat also recording a sack. Giants rookie Azeez Ojulari connected with Taylor Heinicke for the second sack of his career. Blake Martinez and Landon Collins both provided the level of production expected of them, while Kamren Curl and Jabrill Peppers both nearly doubled their Week 1 snaps.
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
The Spun

Patriots Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting offensive tackles this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the team officially ruled out right tackle Trent Brown for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Brown was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury. His condition may...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Elijah Mitchell, Tim Patrick, Tony Jones Jr. (2021)

After spending all of Monday joking about overreacting to Week 1 results, most fantasy football players are going to do exactly that. Perhaps a sobering reminder will deter you from unloading your entire FAB budget on some Joe Schmo who scored a touchdown Sunday. This time last season, Malcolm Brown headlined waiver-wire columns after tallying 110 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Other standouts included Parris Campbell, Benny Snell Jr., and Gardner Minshew.
CBS Boston

Jonnu Smith (Hip) Added To Patriots’ Injury Report

BOSTON (CBS) — A big addition was made to the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday, with tight end Jonnu Smith listed as a limited participant due to a hip issue. Smith caught five passes (on five targets) for 42 yards in his Patriots debut, and he wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Wednesday. The team also added rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to the injury report. He was limited with an abdomen issue. Nordin was inactive for Sunday’s game, with veteran Nick Folk getting activated from the practice squad for the game. For the second straight day, linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) and...
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
Ravens Make Week 2 Decision On RB Le’Veon Bell

We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
FanSided

49ers news: NFL teams sending subtle message to Frank Gore

Even though plenty of NFL teams are seeking running back help, 49ers legend Frank Gore doesn’t appear to be garnering any interest. He’s not alone. Count the San Francisco 49ers as one of the numerous teams across the NFL who could be in the market for some running back help early this season.
7 Sleeper Starts and Duds: Week 2 (Fantasy Football)

Week 1 was full of oddities. Elijah Mitchell emerged as the top back in San Francisco after Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending injury and Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch. Jameis Winston threw five touchdowns in his first start as a Saint, which was five more touchdowns than his future Hall-of-Fame opponent, Aaron Rodgers, had. Brandon Aiyuk was seemingly in the doghouse, playing just 26 snaps and seeing a whopping zero targets. Ezekiel Elliott had a meager 13 touches and totaled under 40 yards. Stefon Diggs saw a ridiculous 14 targets, but only had 69 yards and no touchdowns to show for it.
Week 2 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 1 is in the books, and IDP managers are scrambling to address perceived holes on their roster. While it may be too early to give up on some young players expected to play significant roles this season, there are some names that did not see the roles many anticipated due to team depth charts. Here are some of the top names to target if you are not happy with your current IDP options.
