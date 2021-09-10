Cowboys’ Michael Gallup reportedly out 3-5 weeks with strained calf
The Cowboys’ receiving corps was dealt a significant blow Friday with news that Michael Gallup, injured late in the previous night’s loss to Tampa Bay, will miss 3-5 weeks with a strained calf. Gallup was initially thought to be battling an ankle issue, but subsequent tests revealed his calf to be the culprit. Assuming that timetable holds, the earliest we’d see the fourth-year receiver back in uniform would be October 3rd against Carolina, and, given the lingering nature of soft-tissue injuries, even that seems ambitious.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0