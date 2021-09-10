CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys’ Michael Gallup reportedly out 3-5 weeks with strained calf

By Jesse Pantuosco
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cowboys’ receiving corps was dealt a significant blow Friday with news that Michael Gallup, injured late in the previous night’s loss to Tampa Bay, will miss 3-5 weeks with a strained calf. Gallup was initially thought to be battling an ankle issue, but subsequent tests revealed his calf to be the culprit. Assuming that timetable holds, the earliest we’d see the fourth-year receiver back in uniform would be October 3rd against Carolina, and, given the lingering nature of soft-tissue injuries, even that seems ambitious.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 star pass-rushers Cowboys must trade for to replace DeMarcus Lawrence after broken foot

The Dallas Cowboys began the 2021 season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they looked great overall. Despite the loss, there was a ton of excitement about this season with Dak Prescott returning alongside Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb all looking like legit healthy weapons. The defense was a concern, but DeMarcus Lawrence looked ready to lead that unit to the playoffs. That was until Lawrence broke his foot in practice and is now set to miss the next 6-8 weeks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
WFAA

Cowboys playmaker depth to be tested with absence of WR Gallup

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys got through the preseason and training camp with very few injuries to key players. After a season of constantly losing players to injury, there was hope that the bad luck had passed them by. It took just one game into the regular season for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#Chargers#American Football#Wr#Ceedee Lamb#Bucs#Eagles#Panthers#Giants
audacy.com

Dak Prescott 'looks ready to go,' says Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was listed as a full participant in practice on Monday, which means barring a setback to his throwing shoulder, he'll be back on the field this Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, Prescott's first assignment won't be stress-free -- Tampa's defense stifled the...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Michael Gallup wants to be a great teammate more than anything else

The Dallas Cowboys are inching closer and closer to their season kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and when the game finally begins there will be an expectation for offensive stars to shine. Football fans have spent an enormous amount of time talking about Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on...
NFL
buccaneers.com

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 6: Jordan Whitehead Remains Out

The Buccaneers will open the entire NFL season on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. As a result, practices began on Sunday, considered a regular week 'Wednesday' and continued on Monday. With the latter came this season's first injury report. Only three players appear...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' Michael Gallup sits on the precipice of stardom, if he can emerge from shadows

Michael Gallup was the ninth receiver taken in the 2018 NFL Draft. D.J. Moore, Calvin Ridley, Courtland Sutton, Dante Pettis, Christian Kirk, Anthony Miller, James Washington and D.J Chark, all were selected above Gallup. Whether or not Gallup is the best of the bunch is certainly debatable, but there’s no question the value for the third-round pick has been absolutely outstanding.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

'Last Dance,' Cowboys Style: Michael Gallup Reveals WR Trio's Thoughts on Likely Breakup

The Dallas Cowboys' top three wide receivers don't talk about it. They don't need to. The writing is on the salary-cap wall. “I think we’ve all acknowledged it to ourselves,'' said Michael Gallup of the likelihood that Dallas' gifted trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Gallup is going to have this year together - and then no more. "We didn't even say it to each other ...''
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys-Bucs injury report: Who’s playing and who’s out

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the 2021 regular season with a Thursday night battle. Will they both be at full strength?. It’s time for the return of Thursday Night Football in the NFL. Unfortunately, not everyone will be available to participate for the Cowboys and the Bucs.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys' La'el Collins Reportedly Suspended 5 Games for Substance Abuse Violation

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins has been suspended five games after violating the league's substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. #Cowboys OT La’El Collins has been suspended 5 games without pay for Violation of NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. Collins played in Thursday...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Star Offensive Lineman Reportedly Receives 5-Game Suspension

The past few weeks have been quite challenging for Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins, and unfortunately the hits just keep on coming. ESPN insider Adam Schefter just reported that Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. This is a brutal development for a player who just returned from an injury.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys receiver to miss multiple weeks with calf injury

The Dallas Cowboys lost an offensive weapon in Thursday night’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gallup suffered a calf injury in the Cowboys’ 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers. He is expected to miss multiple weeks. “Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Gallup injured his calf...
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Giants will catch Dallas Cowboys without La’El Collins, Michael Gallup

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: La'el Collins #71 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) With La’El Collins suspended, and...
NFL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy