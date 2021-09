ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday marked 50 years since the start of the Attica prison uprising. By the time it was over, dozens were dead and people were demanding answers. It began on Sept. 9, 1971, when inmates at Attica rioted and demanded better prisoners’ rights. Forty-three inmates and workers died, most of them on September 13, when—within minutes—New York State Police took the prison in a gunfire-filled raid.