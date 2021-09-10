CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals not Overlooking Ryan Tannehill

By Donnie Druin
 8 days ago
Death, taxes and Derrick Henry running the football.

It's been a vastly successful formula for the Tennessee Titans, as Henry's ability to run both around and through defenders has proven difficult for almost everyone in the league to stop.

Becoming the eighth running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards leaves no doubt about his weekly impact when the ball is in his hands.

Yet the Titans feature a passing attack that isn't something to laugh at, either. Receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones place the Titans fairly close to possessing the best duo in the league.

Then, after the star-studded trio of skill position players is quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

It's easy to overlook the importance and impact Tannehill provides to Tennessee, yet Tannehill's near 4,000-yard output last year (along with 33 passing touchdowns) proves his role is just as great as anybody's on the offense.

Overlooking Tannehill when putting together a game plan for the Titans is a dangerous game. That's not a game the Arizona Cardinals are in the business of playing.

"I followed him (Tannehill) for a long time when he was at Texas A&M, and then actually I went to Texas A&M after he left that next year and everybody spoke so highly of him," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media Friday.

"So I've always been a big fan. (He) played at a very high level there in Miami for a few years and then just lit it up for the Titans (and) mastered their system. (He's) a great athlete, played wide receiver in college and some people forget can really run, create and he's playing at an extremely high level."

Tannehill, who notoriously played receiver during his college days as an Aggie, has an extremely athletic profile. The 6-foot-4 quarterback found the end zone as a rusher seven times last season, the same number as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He also thrives in play-action when defenses overcompensate for Henry.

After practice on Friday, Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford acknowledged the Titans' passing attack, while also expressing his confidence in his own group of guys.

"I mean, they have weapons," Alford said. "At the end of the day they are a good group. And at the end of the day, we have a great game plan that the coaches put together, and we're going to execute it on Sunday."

When it comes to leaking any hints or tells of Tannehill, Alford (understandably) wasn't ready to share those tips after watching the film.

"I mean, I have picked out some stuff but that's that's going to be confidential right now. But he's been good the past two years for them. You definitely can't underestimate him as a quarterback," Alford said.

When the Cardinals defense takes the field on Sunday, they'll be looking to prevent Henry from establishing an early presence on the ground.

Make no mistake about it though, the Cardinals will also be prepared for Tannehill and the damage he can do.

