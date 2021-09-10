CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Daily COVID Report | 25 Bulloch County citizens have died of COVID in last 10 weeks

By DeWayne Grice
 8 days ago
DPH also reported 2 additional COVID deaths since yesterday. That brings the total number of Bulloch County Citizens who have died of COVID to 147. Since August 1st, in just ten weeks, we have lost 25 Bulloch County citizens to COVID. 8 have died since Monday. Our ICU is full...

Grice Connect

New Distribution Process for Monoclonal Antibody Treatments in Georgia

The federal government has changed the way COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments will be distributed in the United States, including Georgia. The decision announced Monday, September 13th by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is the result of supply shortages and extraordinary demand for the treatments across the country, particularly due to the rapid spread of the delta variant.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

School-aged children at center of latest Covid surge in state

About 60 percent of current Covid outbreaks in Georgia are occurring in K-12 schools across the state, public health officials said Tuesday. That’s seven times more than the child outbreaks in previous virus surges, Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist, told the board of the Department of Public Health. Cases, hospitalizations...
KIDS
Grice Connect

Grice GOOD – City of Statesboro provides Food Trucks for entire EGRMC and EMS staff

On Thursday, the entire staff of EGRMC and EMS were treated to meals from a variety of food trucks as an appreciation by the City of all they are doing for our community. The idea was hatched after Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar toured the hospital a few weeks ago to see first hand the unbelievable commitment our Front Line health care workers are making for all of us.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

SFD and SPD held 20th 9/11 anniversary service on Saturday

The Statesboro Fire Department and the Statesboro Police Departments held a joint 9/11 service Saturday morning at 9 AM at the Statesboro Fire Department station one on East Grady Street. The 20th anniversary ceremony included members of SFD, SPD and Bulloch County EMS. Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead opened the...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Jessica Belfry to be new Chapter Chair for Savannah SCORE

Savannah SCORE has named Jessica Belfry its new Chapter Chair. Belfry, a Certified Savannah SCORE Mentor, will begin her new leadership role on October 1. Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE’s current Chapter Chair, noted that “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served as the Chapter Chair of Savannah SCORE over the last four years. I am proud of the progress our team has made, the positive impact we have had on the hundreds of clients we have served, the community partnerships we have forged, the increased diversity of our volunteers, and the recognition we have received for our team’s work in the community. I am thrilled that Jess will be our new Chapter Chair. I look forward to doing all I can to support her as she leads Savannah SCORE into an exciting new chapter of our commitment to Savannah’s small business community.”
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Courthouse temporarily evacuated Friday

Statesboro Fire Department and Bulloch County EMS responded to Bulloch County Courthouse on Friday, September 10 around 1:00 PM. Several occupants in the Bulloch County Courthouse on multiple floors reported becoming dizzy and nauseated in the building this morning. As a precaution, the fire department evacuated the building and called...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Good shout out to Free COVID testing site downtown

The free Mako Medical COVID testing site in downtown Statesboro has performed over 4,000 COVID tests in the past three weeks ending on August 29. The Southeast Health District contracted with Mako Medical to take over the regional testing site in Statesboro so they could concentrate on vaccinations. The multi...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

OTC establishes Joseph E. and Lalah Kennedy Endowment for students

The family of Joseph E. and Lalah Kennedy have signed an agreement with the Ogeechee Technical College (OTC) Foundation to create the Joseph E. and Lalah Kennedy Endowed Scholarship. This self-perpetuating scholarship endowment of $25,000 will be used to assist deserving OTC students who have a heart for community outreach and service.
CLAXTON, GA
Grice Connect

State shatters record for Covid-19 hospitalizations

The state has broken its record for Covid patient hospitalizations, and has reached 5,880, a Public Health spokeswoman said Tuesday. The previous mark was set Jan. 12 at 5,814 hospitalized virus patients during the third Covid surge, according to Nancy Nydam, the spokeswoman. (The agency’s website Tuesday shows a lower hospitalization figure.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grice Connect

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

