Batesville competed in a home boys soccer match against Jac-Cen-Del and won 4-1. BHS coach Kyle Hunteman reported just a minute into the game, the Bulldogs Ian Carpenter played a throughball to split the defense and Eli Pierson ran onto it for the first goal. The next goal was scored from another long ball placed, this time, by Ian Powers and shot by Eli Pierson. The first attempt was deflected from the keeper, but Eli followed through to tap it into the net. Seconds later Ian Powers spun his defender and then juked the keeper for the third goal.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO