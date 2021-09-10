Corporate Platitudes that Celebrate the Historically Oppressed Must Be Followed by Actions
When it comes to supporting minorities, there's always a corporation waving enthusiastically once a month for whatever minority is being celebrated at that time. Some spend millions of dollars creating marketing, advertising and public relations campaigns to show how supportive they are. Guess that support only lasts 30 days because, like Cinderella, once the clock hits midnight and the month ends, it's as if they were never there.www.entrepreneur.com
