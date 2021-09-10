Inside one of America’s biggest Muslim groups on 9/11—and the devastating weeks after.

Saadia Faruqi was in college when the September 11 terrorist attacks happened in 2001. Faruqi experienced the aftermath of the attacks differently than many other people in the United States. She is Muslim. The hijackers who flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania also were Muslim. But they were part of an extremist group that believes in using violence to spread their religion. The connection between the religion and the attacks caused a steep rise in Islamophobia — the fear of, hatred of or prejudice against the religion of Islam or Muslims, people who follow the religion.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO