Inside one of America’s biggest Muslim groups on 9/11—and the devastating weeks after.

By Aymann Ismail
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1994, Nihad Awad and other American Muslims sought to start America’s first organization for challenging common misconceptions about Islam and the people who practice it. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, initially pushed back on Hollywood depictions of Muslims and fought discrimination against women who wear hijabs to work, among other causes. The group snapped more into focus and public attention following the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, when Muslims were the victims of dozens of hate crimes in the immediate aftermath on the mistaken belief the attack was Islamist terrorism.

