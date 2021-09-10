KWSO News for Fri., Sep. 10, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices delayed work this morning due to a power outage. The outage is affecting all areas in the Warm Springs Agency Area. There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,394. The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 early yesterday (9/9/21) 80.7% of the more than 13 thousand reported COVID-19 cases between Aug. 29th and Sept. 4th occurred in people who were unvaccinated.